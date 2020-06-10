Handmade with Love...

Today I got the best surprise.. A parcel arrived in the mail and when I opened it there was this beautiful hand crochet rug.. Because of the treatment I am having at the moment I am feeling the cold to the extreme.. and my friend Bron knew this .. so she made me this lovely rug.. I am really feeling the love... Friends are so special ..

Bron use to live up the road from us when we were children we use to meet at each others houses along with other kids in the district and have all sorts of adventures.. Bron moved away and it was several years before we reconnected.. but through the wonders of FB we did .. She lives in the South Island (of NZ) I am in the North of the North Island .. There was tears when I opened the parcel as I was so overcome with her lovely handywork..