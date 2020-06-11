Abstract Challenge..

I am a member of a FB page that was set up during lock down by one of our Camera Club members..During lockdown it was a Rainbow challenge.. when that was done and we opened up it was decided that we would keep going.. and so each week a different member puts up a different topic.. This week it is abstract .. I won't tell you what this is to start I would be interested to see what you make of it .. At the end of each week members vote ( like) on their favourite image and the one with the most like is announced the winner .. I have got the points with one week..