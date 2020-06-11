Previous
Next
Abstract Challenge.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2598

Abstract Challenge..

I am a member of a FB page that was set up during lock down by one of our Camera Club members..During lockdown it was a Rainbow challenge.. when that was done and we opened up it was decided that we would keep going.. and so each week a different member puts up a different topic.. This week it is abstract .. I won't tell you what this is to start I would be interested to see what you make of it .. At the end of each week members vote ( like) on their favourite image and the one with the most like is announced the winner .. I have got the points with one week..
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love the shapes, colours and textures but cannot figure out what it is. At first I thought a glass vase, but it looks more like a flower.
June 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's a great result
June 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
June 12th, 2020  
Dianne
A terrific result! Fav
June 12th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very cool result
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise