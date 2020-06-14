Sign up
Photo 2601
Hard to resist a good bit of Morning Light..
How could I resist this .. Had to duck out quickly in the chilly early morning to get this shot before I made my porridge...
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Tags
winter
,
sunrise
,
..
Wylie
ace
lovely colours
June 14th, 2020
