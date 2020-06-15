Another Recipe for the Rowers..

Last week I shared a recipe that I had sent to my Granddaughters rowing club as they are doing a recipe book .. My daughter then said ..'We would like some Christmas recipes as well .. with photo's and she would do the taste testing.. Good to have volunteers for the big jobs.. Every year I make Kahlua Christmas Nuts.. They are very popular..



Kahlua Christmas Nuts



3 cups of mixed nuts.. whole shelled .. almonds, pecans macadamias, walnuts

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup Kahlua

1 Tblsp light corn syrup

1 Tblsp butter



Place nuts in shallow pan and toast in 300degF oven for 20 min, stirring once, Turn into lightly buttered hot metal bowl or large saucepan.

I a large saucepan combine remaining ingredients and bring to boil, stirring until sugar is dissolves. Insert candy thermometer, bring to hard crack stage ( 300F). Pour over toasted nuts, stir with buttered metal spoon to coat evenly. Spread in a single layer on buttered swiss roll tin. Cool. Separate into small chunks. Store in a airtight container.. Enjoy



