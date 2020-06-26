Sign up
Photo 2613
Negative Gooseberry...
On another FB page that I am on this weeks challenge is 'negative'.. Had a bit of a think about this a decided to my mush loved gooseberry.. rather like it inverted...
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3682
photos
218
followers
220
following
715% complete
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th September 2017 4:22pm
Tags
negative
,
gooseberry
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous image!
June 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fantastic image, everything is quite perfect :)
June 26th, 2020
Dianne
Very nice with that processing.
June 26th, 2020
