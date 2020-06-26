Previous
Negative Gooseberry... by julzmaioro
Photo 2613

Negative Gooseberry...

On another FB page that I am on this weeks challenge is 'negative'.. Had a bit of a think about this a decided to my mush loved gooseberry.. rather like it inverted...
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

julia

Issi Bannerman
Gorgeous image!
June 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
what a fantastic image, everything is quite perfect :)
June 26th, 2020  
Dianne
Very nice with that processing.
June 26th, 2020  
