Birdseye view of a Red Hot Poker.. by julzmaioro
Birdseye view of a Red Hot Poker..

A birds eye view of the red poker just starting to show some colour..
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Kathy A ace
Lovely colours
July 5th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful flower!
July 5th, 2020  
Dianne
Great composition and colour.
July 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely colours.
July 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nice different view to what we usually see!
July 5th, 2020  
