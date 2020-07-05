Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2622
Birdseye view of a Red Hot Poker..
A birds eye view of the red poker just starting to show some colour..
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
5
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3691
photos
219
followers
221
following
718% complete
View this month »
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
3rd July 2020 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
hot
,
poker
Kathy A
ace
Lovely colours
July 5th, 2020
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful flower!
July 5th, 2020
Dianne
Great composition and colour.
July 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely colours.
July 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice different view to what we usually see!
July 5th, 2020
