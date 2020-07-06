Sign up
Photo 2623
Birthday girl....
Celebrating a belated birthday for Shay today .. Big Sister Abby took charge of making and decorating the cake and a very fine job she did ..
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Babs
ace
What a fabulous cake. I bet it didn't last long.
July 6th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
She did an excellent job! And look how happy the sweet birthday girl is! Happiness!
July 6th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Happy birthday Shay, great cake!
July 6th, 2020
