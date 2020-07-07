Sign up
Photo 2624
World Chocolate Day...
Today is World Chocolate Day ... who would of known... So the 'Lad's' have been busy sorting out the chocolate ..
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Babs
ace
I think my lad will be sorting out the chocolate when I tell him it is World Chocolate Day too. What a job, ha ha, somebody has to do it.
July 7th, 2020
