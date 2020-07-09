Abby's Choice...

Today I was editing the photo's I had done this afternoon when GD Abby joined me .. she was making very good comments about each of the photo's and critiquing them.. and then she said are you using one of these for 365.. So she thought this one would be a good one for today's image.. she liked the light and detail of this image... I think we will get her as a Camera Club judge.. This is the bunch of Marie Parvie again and the intoxicating perfume is drawing me to them again .. love the delicate blooms and sweet buds..