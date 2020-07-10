Previous
Jethro and Abby... by julzmaioro
Jethro and Abby...

Knock on the door today and Abby called out ... someone here to see you.. Abby walked her ( or one of them) over to visit.. He was very well behaved and lead very well back to the cowshed... Lots of fun for these farm girls..
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
SandraD ace
A wonderful fun picture of the new rural generation. Looking very happy both of them.
July 10th, 2020  
