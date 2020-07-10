Sign up
Photo 2627
Jethro and Abby...
Knock on the door today and Abby called out ... someone here to see you.. Abby walked her ( or one of them) over to visit.. He was very well behaved and lead very well back to the cowshed... Lots of fun for these farm girls..
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
SandraD
ace
A wonderful fun picture of the new rural generation. Looking very happy both of them.
July 10th, 2020
