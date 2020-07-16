Previous
Next
Winter Colour.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2633

Winter Colour..

Had an appointment at Auckland Hospital today and Dianne @dide was my support person.. We stopped for lunch on the way home and this beautiful magnolia was just outside the cafè ..
Crazy fact of the day.... some of you may know that I am having chemotherapy at the moment after bowel surgery back in march... as I have been having trouble getting into my computer with the finger swipe I asked my nurse today what I thought was a dumb question.. re chemo and finger print.. so it seems it takes your print away. Crazy...
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise