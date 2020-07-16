Winter Colour..

Had an appointment at Auckland Hospital today and Dianne @dide was my support person.. We stopped for lunch on the way home and this beautiful magnolia was just outside the cafè ..
Crazy fact of the day.... some of you may know that I am having chemotherapy at the moment after bowel surgery back in march... as I have been having trouble getting into my computer with the finger swipe I asked my nurse today what I thought was a dumb question.. re chemo and finger print.. so it seems it takes your print away. Crazy...