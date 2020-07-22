Sign up
Photo 2639
Worker...
Another dip into the files today .. after a pretty rough sort of day that didn't really want to stick my nose out the door... Here is one of those enthusiastic workers doing his daily chores...
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
1
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3708
photos
223
followers
221
following
723% complete
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th June 2020 10:19am
worker
gooseberry
Maggiemae
ace
super focus on that shell. I guess Mr Fred? just couldn't handle it! I like your perseverance with a composition!
July 22nd, 2020
