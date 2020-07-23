Previous
Next
In Reflection... by julzmaioro
Photo 2640

In Reflection...

I look out of my lounge doors to the garden that this Vireya Rhododendron and it has been doing so well this year and such a bonus to have it flowering in winter..
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
This is pretty
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise