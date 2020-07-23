Sign up
Photo 2640
In Reflection...
I look out of my lounge doors to the garden that this Vireya Rhododendron and it has been doing so well this year and such a bonus to have it flowering in winter..
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3709
photos
223
followers
221
following
723% complete
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Tags
reflection
,
rhododendron
,
vireya
Margo
ace
This is pretty
July 23rd, 2020
