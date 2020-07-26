Sign up
Photo 2642
Sugar Rush ..
Another shot with my reflector board .. like how it picked up the detail in this shot .. almost good enough to eat...
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3711
photos
223
followers
221
following
723% complete
View this month »
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd July 2020 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
rush
,
sugar
,
jubes..
PhylM-S
ace
This is beyond delightful! Love the title! Your focus and light are spot on! What is a reflector board? Your achieving great shots with it!
July 26th, 2020
julia
ace
@elatedpixie
a puece if black perspex..
July 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that really is rather a wonderful image it created - these make me think of summer holidays at the beach as a child 😊
July 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is fantabulous, I can’t wait to try it out
July 26th, 2020
