Photo 2655
Pop of the Poppy....
Had a quick stop off to the Auckland Botanical Gardens this morning the poppies are flowering beautifully ... This white one was just wanting asking for attention ... Like how the stamens were standing up ...
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
9
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3724
photos
219
followers
220
following
727% complete
View this month »
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
7th August 2020 10:54am
gardens
botanical
poppy
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely with those droplets of water on the petals.
August 7th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Lovely! It looks so delicate with the droplets and the lighting. Really beautiful.
August 7th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
That is just so gorgeous! :)
August 7th, 2020
Carole G
ace
I wondered if might be worth going to the gardens after my poppy shot yesterday. They are so pretty
August 7th, 2020
julia
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
didn't think they wereas good as other years.. and it was a bit breezy today.. but always worthwhile for a good coffee...lol
August 7th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
super on the Black as you see the white frame. Lovely composition and focus! fav
August 7th, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely processing of this gorgeous shot.
August 7th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
August 7th, 2020
Mave
Great pov
August 7th, 2020
