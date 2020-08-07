Previous
Pop of the Poppy.... by julzmaioro
Photo 2655

Pop of the Poppy....

Had a quick stop off to the Auckland Botanical Gardens this morning the poppies are flowering beautifully ... This white one was just wanting asking for attention ... Like how the stamens were standing up ...
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely with those droplets of water on the petals.
August 7th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Lovely! It looks so delicate with the droplets and the lighting. Really beautiful.
August 7th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
That is just so gorgeous! :)
August 7th, 2020  
Carole G ace
I wondered if might be worth going to the gardens after my poppy shot yesterday. They are so pretty
August 7th, 2020  
julia ace
@yorkshirekiwi didn't think they wereas good as other years.. and it was a bit breezy today.. but always worthwhile for a good coffee...lol
August 7th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
super on the Black as you see the white frame. Lovely composition and focus! fav
August 7th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely processing of this gorgeous shot.
August 7th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
August 7th, 2020  
Mave
Great pov
August 7th, 2020  
