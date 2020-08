Antique Hydrangea...

There has been some lovely images of Northern Hemisphere Hydrangea's lately so I thought I would get a shot of one of a lovely bunch I still have.. I was bought a bunch of dark blue/purple ones when I was in hospital .. by my Surgeon.. she felt sorry for me as it was during lockdown and was not allowed any visitors.. I felt a little spoilt.. It graces a wall vase that I have that was made my a 'cousin' that is a potter..