Photo 2664
The Workers...
After sorting the Freesia's the Lad's set about sorting out a drain pipe.. They all work very well together ..
http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-08-18
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3734
photos
215
followers
219
following
730% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th August 2020 3:23pm
Tags
the
pipe
drain
lad's
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like they're working hard and respecting their distances! Nice shot.
August 18th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I wish the drain pipes I had the "pleasure" of working on for the last 30 years looked like this. Sure would have made my work way more fun! Cool image :-)
August 18th, 2020
Margo
ace
Clever lads!! fav
August 18th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such an interesting looking drain pipe.
August 18th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Clever composition,
August 18th, 2020
Dianne
Love it. Fav
August 18th, 2020
