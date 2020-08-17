Previous
Next
The Workers... by julzmaioro
Photo 2664

The Workers...

After sorting the Freesia's the Lad's set about sorting out a drain pipe.. They all work very well together .. http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2020-08-18
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Looks like they're working hard and respecting their distances! Nice shot.
August 18th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I wish the drain pipes I had the "pleasure" of working on for the last 30 years looked like this. Sure would have made my work way more fun! Cool image :-)
August 18th, 2020  
Margo ace
Clever lads!! fav
August 18th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such an interesting looking drain pipe.
August 18th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Clever composition,
August 18th, 2020  
Dianne
Love it. Fav
August 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise