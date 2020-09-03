Previous
Gerbera.... by julzmaioro
Photo 2681

Gerbera....

Just one more shot ... well maybe... love the vibrancy of this one..
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Carole G ace
Beautiful, love the reflections
September 3rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh you couldn't exclude this shot!
September 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
September 3rd, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow it is stunning, what a gorgeous colour fav
September 3rd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very nicely presented, beautiful!
September 3rd, 2020  
