Photo 2681
Gerbera....
Just one more shot ... well maybe... love the vibrancy of this one..
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
5
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3750
photos
213
followers
220
following
734% complete
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
5
5
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
2nd September 2020 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
gerbera
Carole G
ace
Beautiful, love the reflections
September 3rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh you couldn't exclude this shot!
September 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
September 3rd, 2020
Babs
ace
Wow it is stunning, what a gorgeous colour fav
September 3rd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Very nicely presented, beautiful!
September 3rd, 2020
