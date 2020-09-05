Sign up
Photo 2683
Mocktails..
And just one more ... I will have to find something else to photograph... I have found out that these 'bicolour' gerbera's are called 'Mocktails'.. what a great name ..
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th September 2020 3:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
three
,
..
,
gerbera's
,
mocktails
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Another beautiful setup and terrific processing. Lovely!
September 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning colours and processing!
September 5th, 2020
Ethel
ace
As beautiful as ever. Interesting info.
September 5th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
They are a gorgeous colour
September 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful flowers and an interesting name 'mocktail' does that mean they are non alcoholic.
September 5th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so lovely
September 5th, 2020
julia
ace
@onewing
yep no alcohol in these Gerbera's
September 5th, 2020
Margo
ace
Wonderful on black
September 5th, 2020
