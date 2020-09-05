Previous
Mocktails.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2683

Mocktails..

And just one more ... I will have to find something else to photograph... I have found out that these 'bicolour' gerbera's are called 'Mocktails'.. what a great name ..
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Another beautiful setup and terrific processing. Lovely!
September 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning colours and processing!
September 5th, 2020  
Ethel ace
As beautiful as ever. Interesting info.
September 5th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
They are a gorgeous colour
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
Beautiful flowers and an interesting name 'mocktail' does that mean they are non alcoholic.
September 5th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely
September 5th, 2020  
julia ace
@onewing yep no alcohol in these Gerbera's
September 5th, 2020  
Margo ace
Wonderful on black
September 5th, 2020  
