Photo 2687
Last light..
A couple of nights ago I caught the lovely last bit of light seen through the silhouette of the pohutukawa tree's.. and the calves catching the last of the sunshine...
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
3
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3756
photos
213
followers
220
following
736% complete
View this month »
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
7th September 2020 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
calves
,
pohutukawa
Lesley Chisholm
ace
Gorgeous!
September 9th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Stunning light!
September 9th, 2020
haskar
ace
lovely colours.
September 9th, 2020
