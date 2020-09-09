Previous
Last light.. by julzmaioro
Last light..

A couple of nights ago I caught the lovely last bit of light seen through the silhouette of the pohutukawa tree's.. and the calves catching the last of the sunshine...
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

julia

@julzmaioro
Lesley Chisholm ace
Gorgeous!
September 9th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Stunning light!
September 9th, 2020  
haskar ace
lovely colours.
September 9th, 2020  
