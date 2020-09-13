Previous
Iolanthe... Magnolia... by julzmaioro
Iolanthe... Magnolia...

In at my Sisters yesterday and just had to pick a couple of her beautiful Magnolia.. I always reminds me of my Mum as I bought one of these plants for her birthday several years ago .. and it flowers at her birthday time..
