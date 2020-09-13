Sign up
Photo 2691
Iolanthe... Magnolia...
In at my Sisters yesterday and just had to pick a couple of her beautiful Magnolia.. I always reminds me of my Mum as I bought one of these plants for her birthday several years ago .. and it flowers at her birthday time..
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3761
photos
213
followers
220
following
Tags
magnolia
,
iolanthe
