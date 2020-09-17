Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2695
Road to St Bathens..
Another file photo... This time very early morning at the quaint little village of St Bathens ..If you look carefully you may see a tent just to the right of the tallest tree.. I bet they were pleased when the sun came up over the hill..
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
morning
,
early
,
st
,
fog
,
bathens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful shot, and a great place to camp. As you say, they'd have been happy to see the sunlight!
September 17th, 2020
