Previous
Next
Road to St Bathens.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2695

Road to St Bathens..

Another file photo... This time very early morning at the quaint little village of St Bathens ..If you look carefully you may see a tent just to the right of the tallest tree.. I bet they were pleased when the sun came up over the hill..
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot, and a great place to camp. As you say, they'd have been happy to see the sunlight!
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise