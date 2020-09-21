Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2699
Walk in the garden...
Had a walk around the garden this afternoon reflecting on some memories... Today we should be celebrating our daughters 41st birthday but instead we just have memories.. We lost her to BC 8 years ago...
This are some flowers in her special garden..
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh Julia...heart breaking. The colors are so cheery like a reminder that there is still beauty in the world even after a mother's greatest fear
September 22nd, 2020
