Walk in the garden... by julzmaioro
Photo 2699

Walk in the garden...

Had a walk around the garden this afternoon reflecting on some memories... Today we should be celebrating our daughters 41st birthday but instead we just have memories.. We lost her to BC 8 years ago...
This are some flowers in her special garden..
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Jane Pittenger ace
Oh Julia...heart breaking. The colors are so cheery like a reminder that there is still beauty in the world even after a mother's greatest fear
September 22nd, 2020  
