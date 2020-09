Be Kind... Sign Language Week..

This week is sign language week in NZ. coincidently our camera club was last night and the set subject was 'Body Parts' .. I decided to use my trusty model Granddaughter Abby and do a sign language saying .. I chose what our Prime Minister made her catch phrase during Covid .. Be Kind.. something we should not have to be reminded about .. I was pretty pleased to have achieved Honours for this image and also my other two images ..