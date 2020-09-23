Previous
Last Florish ... by julzmaioro
Photo 2701

Last Florish ...

A walk around the garden and I could see that the Winter Roses ( Hellebore) were on their last flower.. So thought I had best get a few photo's .. This is a new one this season and I am very pleased with it ..
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

julia

Issi Bannerman ace
I love these flowers and this is a beautiful capture!
September 23rd, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful flower!
September 23rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
totally stunning!
September 23rd, 2020  
