Photo 2701
Last Florish ...
A walk around the garden and I could see that the Winter Roses ( Hellebore) were on their last flower.. So thought I had best get a few photo's .. This is a new one this season and I am very pleased with it ..
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
3
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3770
photos
213
followers
219
following
740% complete
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
23rd September 2020 3:40pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love these flowers and this is a beautiful capture!
September 23rd, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful flower!
September 23rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
totally stunning!
September 23rd, 2020
