Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2705
Visitor for Lunch ..
Today I had a visit from Jethro the calf.. At it seems he likes a sandwich for lunch .. Abby has got this boy in complete control and she leads him all over the place.. He may get rewarded with another sandwich tomorrow...
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3775
photos
208
followers
217
following
741% complete
View this month »
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
28th September 2020 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
&
,
abby
,
jethro
Lynda McG
ace
Sweet capture
September 28th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Aw, lovely!
September 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I dare he knows, he's not gluten intolerant! Clever calf!
September 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close