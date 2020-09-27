Previous
Visitor for Lunch .. by julzmaioro
Visitor for Lunch ..

Today I had a visit from Jethro the calf.. At it seems he likes a sandwich for lunch .. Abby has got this boy in complete control and she leads him all over the place.. He may get rewarded with another sandwich tomorrow...
27th September 2020

Lynda McG ace
Sweet capture
September 28th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, lovely!
September 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I dare he knows, he's not gluten intolerant! Clever calf!
September 28th, 2020  
