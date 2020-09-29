Previous
Michelia Fairy ... take two.. by julzmaioro
Michelia Fairy ... take two..

Had to include anther shot of the beautiful little bloom from my Fairy Michelia.. The perfume that is filling the room from this little bloom is stunning..
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Diana
Such a wonderful close up with lovely details of this beautiful flower. A new one to me.
September 29th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn)
Again, so artfully shot and processed. Beautiful!
September 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae
The petals all look like the colour vanilla! What a wonderful flower! fav
September 29th, 2020  
