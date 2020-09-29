Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 2707
Michelia Fairy ... take two..
Had to include anther shot of the beautiful little bloom from my Fairy Michelia.. The perfume that is filling the room from this little bloom is stunning..
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
3
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3776
photos
208
followers
217
following
741% complete
View this month »
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
29th September 2020 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perfume
,
fairy
,
michelia
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful close up with lovely details of this beautiful flower. A new one to me.
September 29th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Again, so artfully shot and processed. Beautiful!
September 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The petals all look like the colour vanilla! What a wonderful flower! fav
September 29th, 2020
