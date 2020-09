Mini Ag Day ...

The GD's were a little disappointed that they will not be here for the local school Ag Day.. Ag day is held by some of the country schools and they have a animal .. calf... lamb.. goat.. chickens train them up and then bring them along on Ag day ..

So they made a plan and with their friend Eden held an Ag day with the 3 of them .. They all did a great job.. This is not my photo as I was not up to attending today.. But nice to have a photo record..