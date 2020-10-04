Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2712
Trio of Daisies...
I did this shot for another photography group I am in .. This weeks theme was yellow ICM .. And I rather liked this shot .. puts a smile on your face..
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3781
photos
208
followers
216
following
743% complete
View this month »
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
1st October 2020 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
of
,
trio
,
daisies
,
icm
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's lovely Julia! So nice and bright, and fun!
October 4th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Love it! Made me smile!
October 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close