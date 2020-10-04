Previous
Trio of Daisies... by julzmaioro
Photo 2712

Trio of Daisies...

I did this shot for another photography group I am in .. This weeks theme was yellow ICM .. And I rather liked this shot .. puts a smile on your face..
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
It's lovely Julia! So nice and bright, and fun!
October 4th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Love it! Made me smile!
October 4th, 2020  
