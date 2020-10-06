Sign up
Photo 2714
All Legs and Wings..
Our subject for our next Camera Club is 'Has Wings Will Fly'.. had a few options and this Crane Fly was one that got on the short list .. but have decided not to use it ..
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
NIKON D610
30th September 2020 8:37am
Margo
ace
Very clever capture & nicely presented
October 6th, 2020
Alexandra DG
simply stunning
October 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is awesome!
October 6th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Brilliant and original interpretation
October 6th, 2020
