All Legs and Wings.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2714

All Legs and Wings..

Our subject for our next Camera Club is 'Has Wings Will Fly'.. had a few options and this Crane Fly was one that got on the short list .. but have decided not to use it ..
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Margo ace
Very clever capture & nicely presented
October 6th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
simply stunning
October 6th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is awesome!
October 6th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Brilliant and original interpretation
October 6th, 2020  
