Last of the Babies... by julzmaioro
Last of the Babies...

The last of the calves are here or due in the next few day's so thought I had best get a shot.. Always good to see the new borns full of the joy's of spring..
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene and landscape.
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Lovely Mums and babies photo.
October 10th, 2020  
