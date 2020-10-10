Sign up
Photo 2718
Last of the Babies...
The last of the calves are here or due in the next few day's so thought I had best get a shot.. Always good to see the new borns full of the joy's of spring..
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
spring
calves
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this gorgeous scene and landscape.
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely Mums and babies photo.
October 10th, 2020
