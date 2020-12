Milk Tanker and Pohutukawa's..

We decided last night that we should get a shot of the Milk Tanker going past the Pohutukawa's while they have still got lots of colour..I took my Nikon and GD Abby had my little lumix and GD Shay had her Dad's phone and we positioned ourselves in different spots.. This is Abby's shot she did a pretty good job.. Tomorrow you may see my shot..