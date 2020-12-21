Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2780
Bale Hopping
Kids are having fun jumping from one bale to the other.. Had to laugh at this one with Shay doing an impersonation of a bird..
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
bale
,
hoppers
Ethel
ace
What fun. You caught them at a good moment.
December 21st, 2020
Dianne
It’s great to see kids having fun outside and using their imaginations.
December 21st, 2020
