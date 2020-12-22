Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2781
Christmas Sparkles...
Christmas tree was twinkling away so thought it deserved a shot. In the foreground you can see iconic NZ symbols.. the left is a pohutukawa flower right a kiwi and in the centre The Pohutukawa fairy.. In a little ICM sparkle..
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3850
photos
204
followers
215
following
761% complete
View this month »
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
22nd December 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
&
,
sparkle
,
fairy
,
kiwi
,
pohutukawa
Ethel
ace
Just lovely - and fun. I like the NZ symbols
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close