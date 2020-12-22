Previous
Christmas Sparkles... by julzmaioro
Photo 2781

Christmas Sparkles...

Christmas tree was twinkling away so thought it deserved a shot. In the foreground you can see iconic NZ symbols.. the left is a pohutukawa flower right a kiwi and in the centre The Pohutukawa fairy.. In a little ICM sparkle..
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Ethel ace
Just lovely - and fun. I like the NZ symbols
December 22nd, 2020  
