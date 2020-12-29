Previous
Evening glow... by julzmaioro
Evening glow...

Just happened to look out at the right time the other night to catch the colours of a beautiful sunset.. The wrapped bales are showing up in the glow of the last of the sunlight..
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Marnie ace
This is a great shot Julz, the bales stand out so well against the dark background. Happy New Year, and hope it's a darned sight better than this one's been.
December 29th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice pic of the crop and colourful sky.
December 29th, 2020  
julia ace
@golftragic nice to see you 'pop' in Marnie.. you have been missed..
December 29th, 2020  
