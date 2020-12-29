Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2787
Evening glow...
Just happened to look out at the right time the other night to catch the colours of a beautiful sunset.. The wrapped bales are showing up in the glow of the last of the sunlight..
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3856
photos
202
followers
215
following
763% complete
View this month »
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
27th December 2020 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
the
,
farm
,
on
Marnie
ace
This is a great shot Julz, the bales stand out so well against the dark background. Happy New Year, and hope it's a darned sight better than this one's been.
December 29th, 2020
Dianne
Nice pic of the crop and colourful sky.
December 29th, 2020
julia
ace
@golftragic
nice to see you 'pop' in Marnie.. you have been missed..
December 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close