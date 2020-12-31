Previous
The End of 2020.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2789

The End of 2020..

Have actually 'borrowed' this shot from my Son as I slept through this stunning sunrise this morning..
He took this shot from our cowshed while do the am milking.. One of the bonuses of early morning rising..
Happy New Year to you all..
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture of your son's! Happy New Year to you too!
December 31st, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
December 31st, 2020  
Dianne
A great image.
December 31st, 2020  
Babs ace
What a wonderful sight. fav. Hope you and your family stay safe in 2021 Julia. Happy New Year.
December 31st, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful photo! Happy New Year to you and your family Julia
December 31st, 2020  
