Chicory and Dandelion Bokeh.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2798

Chicory and Dandelion Bokeh..

While at the Lavender garden I spied an odd plant of Chicory and liked how it contrasted with the dandelion's (bokeh).. and I got photobombed by a bee..
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Maggiemae ace
It's DB (dandelion bokeh) but never seen how beautiful the blue is with Chicory! You were right in amongst it!
January 9th, 2021  
SandraD ace
Beaut shot, you have a good knowledge of plants too. Love the bomber!
January 9th, 2021  
