Photo 2798
Chicory and Dandelion Bokeh..
While at the Lavender garden I spied an odd plant of Chicory and liked how it contrasted with the dandelion's (bokeh).. and I got photobombed by a bee..
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3867
photos
204
followers
215
following
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
Tags
bee
,
danelion
,
chicory
Maggiemae
ace
It's DB (dandelion bokeh) but never seen how beautiful the blue is with Chicory! You were right in amongst it!
January 9th, 2021
SandraD
ace
Beaut shot, you have a good knowledge of plants too. Love the bomber!
January 9th, 2021
