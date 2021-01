Weta Hemideina

As I was coming into the house this morning I spotted a 'dead' Weta on the back step, as I had my hands full I went inside and returned a few minutes later... It was gone though I am not scared of these creatures I didn't like the idea of him creeping around the house.. I looked in a few places but no sign.. then when I was doing the vacuuming there he was ready to sneak under the fridge... I caught him and dispatched him to a bush outside where he would be very happy..