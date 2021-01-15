Sign up
Photo 2804
Gailardia
Had these lovely daisy lime flowers in my garden for over a year now and love them they have never stopped flowering and they are like little rays of sunshine.. Even the spent seed head has it's beauty..
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3873
photos
203
followers
217
following
768% complete
View this month »
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
15th January 2021 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
gailardia
