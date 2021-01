Last of the sushine...

Looked out last night and saw the lovely light on the paddock the 'Girls' were in.. This paddock has been cut and baled for hay but the top and side of the hill is a bit step for even FG to cut.. In the foreground is the old pine stump that is now a garden 'sculpture' that holds our farm name.. Huarau.. which is Moari for .. Plentiful fruit..