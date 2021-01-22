Previous
Next
Tamakae Reserve... by julzmaioro
Photo 2811

Tamakae Reserve...

Today I had a bit of time to kill while we were in town as FG was getting a haircut.. So I went for a wander down to the Reserve.. This area surrounds the local Museum and this collection of small buildings have been saved from the wreckers.. the little brown building use to be up the road from our farm and was the Maioro Creamery where the farmers too their milk.. Next is Hartman house which was a small cottage not far from it's present spot, has been a Craft shop until just recently. Another little cottage (not sure where it came from) and then the Jail for the naughty lads in town.. The Band Rotunda is a recent build..
As you can see the tide is out at the moment.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Charming
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise