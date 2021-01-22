Tamakae Reserve...

Today I had a bit of time to kill while we were in town as FG was getting a haircut.. So I went for a wander down to the Reserve.. This area surrounds the local Museum and this collection of small buildings have been saved from the wreckers.. the little brown building use to be up the road from our farm and was the Maioro Creamery where the farmers too their milk.. Next is Hartman house which was a small cottage not far from it's present spot, has been a Craft shop until just recently. Another little cottage (not sure where it came from) and then the Jail for the naughty lads in town.. The Band Rotunda is a recent build..

As you can see the tide is out at the moment.