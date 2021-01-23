Sign up
Photo 2812
Thilictrum..
Got another bunch of Thilictrum flowers from my Sisters today.. Decided to put on my 50mm plus extendion.. They are such a delicate flower..
http://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2021-01-08
here is my previous shot...
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
delicate
,
thilictrum
