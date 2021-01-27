Previous
Next
God beams on the drive way.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2816

God beams on the drive way..

Today I had to visit a friend and this is his driveway into his house.. What a welcome to come home to, I think if you had a stressful day this would soon calm you down..
The tree's and ferns are all native New Zealand
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
771% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise