Blue Berry Pickers..

Today we ventured out of town to go to the local Blueberry farm. It was the first weekend they have been open so they were very busy but still plenty of berries on the bushes so it was pretty easy picking and we had just over 3kg each so that is plenty to put into the freezer for smoothies and muffins in the coming months. We rewarded ourselves with a delicious blueberry icecream before we headed for home..