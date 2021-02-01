North Island Club Champs..

Pretty pleased that today FG and I were able to attend one of our Granddaughter's rowing regatta's.. As most of you probably know I have had a bit of a rough past year with cancer treatment and one of the things I have really missed is following the kids sporting progress.. The Club rowing season is winding down and this weekend was the North Island Club Champs held at Karipiro near Cambridge.. Taryn qualified for two A finals.. The first a quad which they finished 5th which was quite respectable.. then two hours later she was out on the 2k course with her rowing buddy Brooke.. They smashed it and came home in a very close fought 2nd place.. That is Taryn (left in the avocado socks)..and Brooke with their amazing coach Ron.. North Shore got first and Wellington 3rd.

Now on to the New Zealand Club Champs in a few weeks..