Wild Statice.. by julzmaioro
Wild Statice..

Another one of those escapee's from the garden's that have thrived in the wild.. Our roadsides are lined with these colourful beauties.. ' A Weed is only a Weed if it is not wanted'..
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

@julzmaioro
Dianne
A very pretty image. Fav
February 10th, 2021  
Brigette ace
really pretty
February 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2021  
