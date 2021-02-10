Sign up
Photo 2830
Wild Statice..
Another one of those escapee's from the garden's that have thrived in the wild.. Our roadsides are lined with these colourful beauties.. ' A Weed is only a Weed if it is not wanted'..
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3899
photos
204
followers
217
following
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
Tags
wild
,
roadside
,
statice
Dianne
A very pretty image. Fav
February 10th, 2021
Brigette
ace
really pretty
February 10th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2021
