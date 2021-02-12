Previous
Forest Fungi.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2832

Forest Fungi..

Had a lovely trip today to the forest with one of my Camera Club friends.. It was like seeing it with new eyes as everything is normally so familiar .. I had just said it was too early for fungi but then we found this one on a rotting tree..
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
775% complete

Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely close up. Gorgeous textures.
February 12th, 2021  
kali ace
i found quite a few the other day
February 12th, 2021  
Lois ace
Wonderful close up details!
February 12th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
What nice strong lighting to show off the fungi!
February 12th, 2021  
