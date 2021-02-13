Sign up
Photo 2833
Fern In the Light
walking through a dark and colourless bit of forest and then next thing I saw this little oasis.. a shaft of light was shining on this bright green fern there as several clumps near by and then all around dark and gloomy..
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3902
photos
204
followers
218
following
776% complete
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th February 2021 10:44am
light
fern
forest
brighjt
