Previous
Next
Fern In the Light by julzmaioro
Photo 2833

Fern In the Light

walking through a dark and colourless bit of forest and then next thing I saw this little oasis.. a shaft of light was shining on this bright green fern there as several clumps near by and then all around dark and gloomy..
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise