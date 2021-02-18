Sign up
Photo 2838
sunset ..Fire in the Sky..
Last night I just caught the sky starting to develop into a stunning sunset.. I had time to walk across the farm to get an uninterrupted shot with the neighbours tree's on the horizon..
Could be 'Out of Africa'..
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3907
photos
202
followers
216
following
777% complete
View this month »
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
2838
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
17th February 2021 7:39pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
orange
Dianne
This is incredibly beautiful!
February 18th, 2021
Monique
ace
Stunning indeed 😍
February 18th, 2021
