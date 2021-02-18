Previous
sunset ..Fire in the Sky.. by julzmaioro
sunset ..Fire in the Sky..

Last night I just caught the sky starting to develop into a stunning sunset.. I had time to walk across the farm to get an uninterrupted shot with the neighbours tree's on the horizon..
Could be 'Out of Africa'..
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
777% complete

Dianne
This is incredibly beautiful!
February 18th, 2021  
Monique ace
Stunning indeed 😍
February 18th, 2021  
