Photo 2839
Red Wood Forest Walk..
Enroute to a weekend away in Napier.. Stopped off in Rotorua and we did the tree walk.. beautiful
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
trees
,
redwood
Dianne
What fun and a terrific image. Fav
February 19th, 2021
