Red Wood Forest Walk.. by julzmaioro
Photo 2839

Red Wood Forest Walk..

Enroute to a weekend away in Napier.. Stopped off in Rotorua and we did the tree walk.. beautiful
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

ace
Dianne
What fun and a terrific image. Fav
February 19th, 2021  
